Vijay Singh denies Mistry’s allegations linked to chopper scam

more-in

Ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday created a stir in his battle with the Tatas when he linked one of its directors Vijay Singh to the VVIP chopper scam, a charge vehemently denied by the latter.

Mr. Mistry, who is locked in a boardroom tussle with the Tatas, alleged that Mr. Singh had a role in the AgustaWestland chopper scam as it happened when he was the Defence Secretary in 2010.

“As Defence Secretary, Mr.Singh was a key official involved in award of Rs 3600 crore VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010,” Mr. Mistry’s office said in a statement in Mumbai.

Mr. Singh, however, rejected the charge, saying the deal was approved by the Union Cabinet well after he had retired from government service.

“I was defence secretary from 2007-2009 and the present cases being prosecuted by CBI pertain to 2004-2005. The AugustaWestland acquisition was approved by the Cabinet well after my retirement,” Mr. Singh said in an emailed statement.

“To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious,” Mr. Singh, an independent director on Tata Sons board, said.