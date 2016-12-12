Business

Vijay Singh denies Mistry’s allegations linked to chopper scam

Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday created a stir in his battle with the Tatas when he linked one of its directors Vijay Singh to the VVIP chopper scam, a charge vehemently denied by the latter.

Mr. Mistry, who is locked in a boardroom tussle with the Tatas, alleged that Mr. Singh had a role in the AgustaWestland chopper scam as it happened when he was the Defence Secretary in 2010.

“As Defence Secretary, Mr.Singh was a key official involved in award of Rs 3600 crore VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010,” Mr. Mistry’s office said in a statement in Mumbai.

Mr. Singh, however, rejected the charge, saying the deal was approved by the Union Cabinet well after he had retired from government service.

“I was defence secretary from 2007-2009 and the present cases being prosecuted by CBI pertain to 2004-2005. The AugustaWestland acquisition was approved by the Cabinet well after my retirement,” Mr. Singh said in an emailed statement.

“To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious,” Mr. Singh, an independent director on Tata Sons board, said.

Post a Comment
More In National Business
company information
Related Articles
Mistry says Vijay Singh cooking up stories to defend Tata
Mistry misled to become chairman, retracted on promises: Tatas
Tata Sons contends that Mr. Mistry misled the selection committee with his promises. File Photo
‘Group may fragment if Mistry stays’
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016 6:20:03 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Vijay-Singh-denies-Mistry%E2%80%99s-allegations-linked-to-chopper-scam/article16795595.ece

© The Hindu