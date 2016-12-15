Vendors’ body ties up with MobiKwik

more-in

Nasvi, an organisation representing more than 30 lakh street vendors from 25 States across India, has announced a tie-up with mobile wallet firm, MobiKwik. The partnership is expected to help small vendors overcome challenges of the cash crunch due to demonetisation, and adopt digital payments. “The livelihood of small vendors has suffered to a greater extent following demonetisation,” said Arbind Singh, founder of Nasvi (National Association of Street Vendors of India) in a statement. He said that the partnership with MobiKwik will be of great help to street vendors at this time of cash crunch. He said that it would make the process of transactions easy for street vendors, who would be able to receive payments seamlessly and keep their businesses going on.

“Due to demonetisation street vendors all across India had lost 70 percent of their business and it affected them badly,” said Mr. Singh.

Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik said the company will train 10 lakh street vendors in three months to enable them to transact digitally. She said that MobiKwik payments will soon be accepted by 30 lakh street vendors in 25 states directly.

“This association is imperative for us to support street vendors by educating them about various e-payment options available to receive payments from customers,” said Ms.Taku in a statement.

MobiKwik said that it recently launched a lighter version of the app called MobiKwik Lite, which allows smaller and unorganised retailers and shopkeepers, accept payments seamlessly. The company said that it addresses the underserved smartphone users in the country who face challenges of slow data connectivity.​