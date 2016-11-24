Business

U.S. FDA nod for Natco’s generic Budesonide pills

Natco Pharma Ltd on Thursday said it had received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Abbreviated New Drug Application it had filed for the generic version of Budesonide capsules. NATCO and its marketing partner Alvogen plan to introduce the product in the U.S. market immediately, Natco said in a regulatory filing. Perrigo Pharma International DAC sells Budesonide capsules, which is used in the treatment of certain bowel conditions, under Entocort brand in the U.S. market. Entocort capsules and its generic versions had U.S. sales of approximately $ 370 million during the 12 months ended December 2015, it said.

 

