U.K.’s new rules for steel procurement to benefit Tata Steel, other players

British steel unions and industry have welcomed the U.K. government’s plans to change its procurement rules governing the use of steel in major public sector projects, in a boost for the sector including Tata Steel’s U.K. operations.

The government will extend procurement guidance to projects below 10 million pounds, and those from local and health authorities, Business Secretary Greg Clark announced on Tuesday. This will require projects below this threshold to consider the social and economic impact of the steel used. “I don’t want contracts going abroad if the best value for money bid is a British bid with all the social and economic benefit that (it) brings,” he said in a statement. “By updating our procurement approach on these major infrastructure projects we are creating a level playing field for the U.K. steel industry.”

The move would “ensure that more U.K.-produced steel will be used in a greater range of government-funded projects,” Gareth Steel, the director of U.K. Steel said in a statement, welcoming the developments.

Projects likely to be included are rail and road infrastructure, construction of public buildings such as prisons, hospitals and schools and energy-related projects.

“We welcome today’s change to procurement rules as another step towards a joined-up industrial strategy that supports our steel industry,” said Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of the Community Steel Union. “The changes the government made last year were a positive step in the right direction and showed they were starting to listen to the voices of steelworkers and their employers. Now, we need to see today’s changes put into practice so that U.K. companies are winning contracts and we can continue down the path towards a sustainable future for our steel industry.”

Britain’s steel industry has gained from the drop in the value of sterling since the Brexit vote but remains under pressure from high energy prices and the ‘dumping’ of steel in European market from countries such as China.

The industry has has long campaigned for a national industrial strategy that addressed the high cost of energy, and the taxation on business properties, and has pushed for more public sector support through using British-produced steel in infrastructure projects.

The government will also publish indicative future steel requirements annually to help the sector plan and bid for government needs. Data published on Tuesday showed that 3 million tonnes of steel would be used in infrastructure projects by the year 2020.