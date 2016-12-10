Truth, the best defence against defamation: Nirmalya Kumar

more-in

He was a member of Group Executive Council (GEC) at Tata Sons. And, he was responsible for drawing up strategy for the $103-billion salt-to-software conglomerate. After the removal of Cyrus Mistry as the Chairman of Tata Sons, he, however, was shown the door. Visiting Professor of Marketing at the London Business School, Dr. Nirmalya Kumar, has since moved to London. In this interview, he defends himself and his strategies at Tata Sons in the face of the escalating row. Excerpts:

You have been served legal notice by the Tatas for violation of confidentiality agreement. How do you react to this?

That’s Tata Sons’ strategy now – to issue legal notices and gag journalists and people like me. Sending legal notice is very easy.

Truth is the best defence against defamation cases. That’s why I am not worried about it. On the one hand, they accuse Mr. Mistry of not having a strategy in place. On the other, they sent me a legal notice for revealing Group’s strategy. Strange, isn’t it? One needs to be consistent.

You have been accused of departing from the strategy of growing business. The allegation is that you had pursued a strategy of selling businesses. How do you react to this?

Tell me which businesses we had sold? If we had sold more than two per cent of the market cap of Tata Sons, then, perhaps, you can say that it was our strategy to sell businesses.

Did you not sell the assets of Indian Hotels?

That’s not a business. Those were properties. What percentage of Indian Hotels’ assets was sold? Is that a decision for Tata Sons or the board of Indian Hotels? I was working on Tata Sons’ strategy. If you say under Mr. Mistry we had sold a substantial part of the market capitalisation of Indian Hotels, it is understandable. But it is the Indian Hotels board that had determined that having only a few hotels in a country as large as the U.S. did not make financial sense. Furthermore, there was a need to lower the debt in the company.

The office of Mr. Mistry has alleged that Mr. Tata is misguided by people surrounding him and that they have substantially benefited from the Tata Group. Do you have documentary evidence to prove the claims?

If you connect all the dots, you will see it yourself. I say from what I recall. I don’t have access to the documents any more. Suppose if I have documents and I give you those to prove it, Tata Sons will sue me that I am leaking confidential documents. I think, over time, these stories will come out in the press even if not from me.

You and your team led by Mr. Mistry were perceived to be undoing lots of things that Mr. Tata did – like selling steel business in Europe and closing down Nano. What do you have to say about this?

There has to be some consistency in what they say and what they do. If selling European operation of Tata Steel was our strategy, after Mr. Mistry was removed, why is Tata Steel UK in talks to sell assets to Liberty Group? The same allegation can now be put on them. Have you asked Tata Sons why they have a non-disclosure agreement for sale to Liberty? As far as Nano is concerned, it any way will have to be phased out with the adoption of new norms on collision tests. Nano is unlikely to meet these in future. Again, please note Tata Motors under Mr. Mistry had not closed down Nano. There is a difference between what they say, the wild allegations, and the truth.

One of the major reasons alluded for Mr. Mistry’s removal was falling dividend income of Tata Trusts. What is your take?

You can’t ask me to clarify a lie. Please ask for dividends paid by Tata Sons in the last 10 years. The dividend was Rs.323 crore a year during the last five years. The dividend was Rs.283 crore a year for previous five years under Mr. Tata’s tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons. In one particular year, with special dividend from TCS, Mr. Mistry decided to double the dividend to Rs.647 crore. He then asked Mr. Tata if he needed more money for the Trusts. Mr. Tata said “I don’t need more money.” If they allege that Mr. Mistry was not fair to the Trusts, then one needs to ask if Mr. Tata was fairer to the Trust. Ask for the dividend income for the last 10 and 20 years and you will get your answer.

Another allegation is that the Tata Group debt had ballooned under Mr. Mistry’s leadership? What do you have to say on this?

The premise of your question as a journalist is wrong. One should not look at absolute debt numbers. Just get the data of all listed companies and compile the relevant numbers at the group level. You would know what happened to the cash- to-debt ratio, debt-to-equity ratio, and interest coverage ratio. I don’t have numbers in front of me. I can tell you that under Mr. Mistry’s leadership interest coverage ratio and cash-to-debt ratio had gone up and the debt-to-equity ratio gone down.

It is alleged that your strategy document was never approved by the board of Tata Sons. What is your comment?

Really? Please ask Tata Sons to show the board minutes. It must have been somewhere recorded in the minutes of Tata Sons board that the strategy document was presented and not approved. I am surprised that the board minutes have not come on Wikileaks. The Tata Sons’ board minutes talk about what Mr. Mistry did in the last four years. Board minutes have all the great information that will expose them. Please ask them for Tata Sons board minutes so that the truth is revealed.

Why are you talking about corporate governance now?

Ask Tata Sons for the minutes of board meetings. You must be suspicious about why with the allegations they are making, they are not sharing the minutes of the board meetings.

Another allegation was that Mr. Mistry tried to drift the operating companies away from Tata Sons?

Nonsense! Mr. Mistry’s family owns 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons. So, why would he drift the operational companies away from Tata Sons? How can he drift the companies away from Tata Sons when he is single-handedly not controlling the companies and they are controlled by the respective boards?

How easy or difficult will it be for Tata Sons to find a new chairman after Mr. Mistry raised the issue of corporate governance violations at Tata Sons?

Very easy, actually. If they offer you the job, will you say no? There will always be takers but the question is: if this is the right person to lead Tata Sons? If Mr. Tata wants to call the shots, he can always get somebody to be in the front with good money, good position and status associated with the position. Some of the global leaders refused the position as they didn’t want back-seat drivers. Anyone with self respect wanting to take up that job should insist in writing that Mr. Tata will not interfere and that Tata Trusts will be briefed on the developments once every quarter.

Can Tata Trusts, being the major shareholder, influence the decision-making?

Trusts are not allowed to interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the company. If they do, the tax exemptions enjoyed by them will go. It is illegal for trusts to engage in business since they are given tax exemptions only because they don’t invest in business. It is up to the government to take a call in this matter.