Travel Tours Group buy-out will be completed soon

The acquisition of Bengaluru-based Travel Tours Group (TTG) by the Indian subsidiary of Australia-based Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) will be completed by early next month.

FCTG is acquiring TTG in a cash and stock deal. The financial details of the deal will be announced soon. Shravan Gupta, TTG Managing Director will join the board and hold a minority stake in FCM Travel Solutions. FCTG is an A$19.3 billion company having over 40 brands. It opened its first retail franchise ‘Flight shop’ in Hyderabad two days ago.

“While FCM Travel Solutions will concentrate on corporate travel and leisure business in north and western parts of the country, TTG will focus on south and east. Both the brand names will be retained as TTG is a 40-year-old firm. We have a strong presence in south and will try to capitalise on it,” said Mr. Gupta.

TTG, which is in the travel and tourism business, ended last year with an income of Rs.750 crore, of which forex accounted for Rs.300 crore. During the current year, it hopes to earn revenue of Rs.1,000 crore, of which forex will be Rs.600-700 crore. Its main business includes corporate travel management, meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, ticketing, forex business, inbound charters and inbound tours, luxury holiday planning, visa processing and documentation.

Announcing the opening of its third forex branch in Chennai, TTG Vice President Forex Business C. Srinivasan said: “We already have three offices in Chennai including an outlet of FCM. We initially planned to open 20 forex offices. About 15 have been opened. Six more forex offices will be opened during 2017 in Chennai, Bengaluru, Madurai, Coimbatore, Puducherry and Tiruchi. We have authorised dealer category II licence to receive forex remittances.”

Regarding demonetisation, Mr. Gupta said there was a 15 per cent drop in leisure tours compared with the previous months. Domestic customers were postponing their decisions. Tourism sector would bounce back soon.