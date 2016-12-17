Taxman can scrutinise political party accounts, says Govt

more-in

The finance ministry sought to clarify on Saturday that deposits of demonetised high-value currency notes into political parties’ bank accounts could also be subjected to scrutiny under the Income Tax law.

“There have been some newspaper reports which seem to wrongly suggest that there cannot be any scrutiny of Income-tax returns of political parties registered with the Election Commission in the context of deposits of old currency notes. This inference seems to have been drawn because of the fact that the income of the political parties is exempt from Income tax under Section 13A,” the ministry said in a statement.

The clarification was prompted following Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia’s comments on Friday indicating that deposits of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes in bank accounts of political parties would not be taxed.

“If it is a deposit in the account of a political party, they are exempt (from the Income Tax Act). But if it is deposited in individual’s account then that information will come into our radar,” he had said.

Stressing that there are ‘enough provisions in the income tax law to scrutinise political parties’ accounts, for which they are required to file a return, the ministry has now said that accounts of each party have to be audited by a chartered accountant and parties have to submit a report to the Election Commission about the donations received within a ‘prescribed timeframe.’

“The exemption from Income tax is given to only registered political parties subject to certain conditions, which includes keeping and maintaining books of accounts and other documents as would enable the Assessing Officer to deduce its income,” the ministry said.

“In respect of each voluntary contribution in excess of Rs 20,000, the political party will have to maintain a record of such contributions along with the name and address of such person who has made such contribution,” it added.

