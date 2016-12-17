Taxman can scrutinise political parties’ accounts, says Centre

Political parties have to submit a report to the Election Commission about the donations received within a ‘prescribed time frame.’

The Ministry of Finance sought to clarify on Saturday that deposits of demonetised high-value currency notes into political parties’ bank accounts could also be subjected to scrutiny under the Income Tax law.

“There have been some newspaper reports which seem to wrongly suggest that there cannot be any scrutiny of Income-tax returns of political parties registered with the Election Commission in the context of deposits of old currency notes. This inference seems to have been drawn because of the fact that the income of the political parties is exempt from Income Tax under Section 13A,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The clarification was prompted following Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia’s comments on Friday suggesting that deposits of old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes in bank accounts of political parties would not be taxed.

Stressing that there are ‘enough provisions in the Income Tax law to scrutinise political parties’ accounts for which they are required to file a return, the ministry has now said that accounts of each party have to be audited by a chartered accountant and parties have to submit a report to the Election Commission about the donations received within a ‘prescribed time frame.’ “The exemption from Income Tax is given to only registered political parties subject to conditions which includes keeping and maintaining books of accounts and other documents as would enable the Assessing Officer to deduce its income,” the Ministry said.

“In respect of each voluntary contribution in excess of Rs.20,000, the political party will have to maintain a record of such contributions along with the name and address of such person who has made such contribution,” the Ministry added.

Later in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied that political parties enjoy any immunity and said “there is no question of sparing anyone, and the political class is no exception”.

“Under Section 13A of IT Act 1961, political parties have to submit audited accounts, income and expenditure details and balance sheets,” said Mr. Jaitley.

(With inputs from PTI)