Tax concerns pull down equity market

MUMBAI: Concerns of a higher tax regime for stock market spooked investors with the broader Nifty erasing all its gains of 2016 and falling to a seven-month low. The benchmark Sensex also fell to its lowest level in more than a month.

On Monday, the benchmark 30-share Sensex lost 233.60 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 25,807.10 – its lowest close since 21st November. As many as 25 stocks in the 30-share pack ended the day in the red. The broader market breadth was also negative with 2,062 stocks losing ground as against only 547 gainers.

The broader Nifty ended the day at 7,908.25, down 77.50 points or 0.97 per cent. Incidentally, the India VIX index, that measures the volatility in the near-term, surged nearly 10 per cent to close at 16.60.

“Tax clouds loomed over the equity market today. The Prime Minister’s reference to low level of taxes paid by the financial market participants unnerved the markets,” said Gaurav Dua, Head - Research, Sharekhan Ltd adding that the clarification by the finance minister denying any proposal to levy long-term capital gains tax did not help the sentiments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that the quantum of tax paid by individuals gaining from stock market trading is low and there should be a mechanism by which this should be addressed. Incidentally, finance minister Arun Jaitley later clarified that the government is not considering to impose long-term capital gains tax.

Currently, long-term capital gains tax is nil if the shares are held for a period of more than one year. Market participants, meanwhile, are advising investors to trade cautiously amidst the concerns related to taxation and demonetisation.

“Traders should maintain extra caution now as Nifty is steadily drifting lower. And on expected lines, the slide in banking is causing maximum damage at present. Traders with a balanced trading portfolio - mix of long and short both, are still doing fine and we suggest maintaining that bias ahead as well,” says Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities.

In line with the trend seen over the last few weeks, banking stocks continued their slide with heavyweights like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank among the top losers of the Sensex pack.

Pharma majors Cipla, Lupin along with Tata Steel, ONGC and Power Grid Corporation all lost in the range of 2-5 per cent each on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, having sold Indian shares worth Rs.5205 crore in December. They were net sellers at Rs.18,244 crore in November.