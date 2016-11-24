Tata urges relief for poor hit by demonetisation

more-in

Following cash shortage in the wake the demonetisation of high value currency notes, Ratan Tata, Interim Chairman of Tata Sons, has urged the Government to consider special relief measures akin to those employed at times of national calamities to serve the poor for their daily needs and also for enabling emergency medical treatment. In a posting on Thursday in the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mr. Tata said the Government “is doing its best to increase availability of new currency.” However, he felt that it might be worthwhile for the Government to consider special relief measures since the implementation of demonetisation was causing “great hardships” to common man, particularly medical emergencies.