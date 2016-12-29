Tata Sons asks Mistry to return all ‘property’

more-in

Continuing its legal pressure, Tata Sons, through law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, has served a legal notice on former chairman Cyrus Mistry asking him to immediately return all confidential information in his possession and not to retain any copies of the confidential information which he was privy to in his capacity as Executive Chairman and Director before he was replaced.

“Our client has strong reason to believe that you are in possession of highly valuable information and documents….have disclosed such information without prior authorization and direction from board of directors. We have credible information that you have wrongfully and dishonestly taken movable property bring confidential information, without taking appropriate consent (which) is an offence punishable by law,” the legal notice said.

Mr. Mistry has been asked to “cease any and all use or disclosure of confidential information and execute an undertaking and deliver the same within two business days from the date of the letter.”

Written confirmation

In addition, Tata Sons has sought a written confirmation from Mr.Mistry that he had not made available any confidential information to Cyrus Investment Private Ltd., Sterling Investment Corporation Ltd., Shapoorji Pallonji Group companies, Afcons and his family members, relatives and other affiliates.

Mr.Mistry has been asked to give in writing that he would preserve the confidentiality of all confidential information and would not use or disclose such information for any purpose whatsoever.

On Tuesday, Tata Sons had slapped a legal notice on Mr.Mistry alleging criminal breach of trust and confidentiality after he filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal seeking the disbanding of Tata Sons Board among others for allegedly flouting corporate governance norms. The petition contains information that Tata Sons has claimed ownership.

Sumit Agrawal, Partner, Suvan Law Advisors and a former SEBI official who is advising Mr.Mistry said,

“Such a notice seems to be an arm twisting pressure tactic. There is a difference between breaches of confidentiality of the organization’s information for furthering own’s personal interest and other cases where it is done in the interest of the company and its stakeholders themselves who one seeks to protect.”

Mr. Mistry’s office in a statement said, “The Tata letter, termed a “notice”, is a request not to draw the attention of courts and tribunals to documents and records on the ground that they are “confidential” in nature.”

“That their letters claiming confidentiality have been widely circulated to the media is ironical. We believe such conduct is unbecoming and interferes with justice administration,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mr.Mistry on Thursday filed the affidavit which he had to file by today in the National Company Law Tribunal.