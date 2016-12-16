Tata Power appoints S. Padmanabhan as Additional Director

more-in

The Board of Directors of Tata Power Company Ltd., at its meeting held in Mumbai on Friday, appointed Tata Group veteran S.Padmanabhan as Additional Director of the company with immediate effect. His appointment comes 10 days before the company convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to pass a resolution for removal of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry as director of the company. Mr. Padmanabhan is now the Executive Chairman, Tata Business Excellence Group, and was recently given additional responsibility as Head of Group HR for Tata Sons Ltd., after the removal of former HR head Dr. N.S. Rajan. Mr. Padmanabhan has been with the Tata Group for 34 years, including 26 years at Tata Consultancy Services, where he held various positions. He was also Executive Director (Operations) of Tata Power from 2008 to 2014. “Mr Padmanabhan is not related to any other director of the company,” Tata Power said in filing with the stock exchanges. — Special Correspondent