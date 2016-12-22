Business

Tata Housing unveils premium Kolkata project

Tata Housing has announced a premium property project which draws its inspiration from this city’s deep-rooted colonial urban history. “We have witnessed an overwhelming response from our consumers in Kolkata. With more than 80 per cent inventory sold in current phases, we are pleased to announce the launch of ‘Elegante,’ said Brotin Banerjee, MD and CEO. “In the current market scenario, there is an increase in demand for products that are driven by end-user and this is where we see ‘Elegante’ fitting in,” he said. A spokesperson said the 26-storeyed ‘Elegante’ will comprise condominiums starting from 1460 sq.ft. to 1,635 sq.ft. The project is spread over two acres. The starting price is Rs.91 lakhs.— Special Correspondent

