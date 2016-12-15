South Korea looks to expand trade in India

more-in

Impacted by global recession, South Korea is making a strong bid to further expand in the Indian market, where it sees vast opportunity for growth. The country is planning to broadbase its product offerings and introduce a range of household goods, beauty and fashion items as well as wellness and medical products in India. Korea is also exploring the possibility of ‘Make in India’ opportunities to enhance its base in the Indian market, a top official said.

Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency is spearheading these initiatives and organising a major trade show in Mumbai to get Korean companies in direct contact with prospective business partners in India. From India, Korea is also trying to reach out to customers from Middle East, Russia, Egypt, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Dongwon Lee, Director General, KOTRA Mumbai, said, “Our main objective is to promote and facilitate South Korean investments in India following the review of the free trade agreement called Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and South Korea in mid 2016."

"Apart from bringing in investment in several sectors and introducing new products, we are very keen to partner with India to convert waste into energy and generate wave energy. We also want to provide transport management solutions to Smart Cities in India," Mr Lee said.

Korea is amongst the top 6 (it was top 7 in 2015) import sources for India during January-September 2016 with India importing a total of $ 8.9 billion as compared to $ 9.8 billion in 2015 (January-September).

India's top import sources are China followed by the USA, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In terms of exports, Korea ranked amongst top 20 export destinations for India during January-September 2016 with exports totalling $ 2.7 billion as compared to $ 2.8 billion in 2015 (January-September).