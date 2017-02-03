Sanyal named Principal Economic Adviser

more-in

The Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of Sanjeev Sanyal, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, as the Principal Economic Adviser in the Department of Economic Affairs for three years.

Mr. Sanyal was the chief economist and director of Global Markets Research at Deutsche Bank in Singapore until 2008 and is currently an Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies in Singapore. He is a Visiting Fellow at Oxford University, chief adviser to the John Templeton Foundation, director of the Green Accounting for Indian States Project, and Member of the Governing Council of the Economic Society of Singapore.

Mr. Sanyal has authored four books, including ‘The Incredible History of India's Geography.’

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Sanyal, Former Global Strategist and Managing Director, Deutsche Bank to the post of Principal Economic Adviser in the Department of Economic Affairs

The appointment is “...on a contract basis, in the Level 15 equivalent to pre-revised pay scale of ₹67000-79000/- for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders,” according to a government notification.