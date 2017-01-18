Business

Samsonite plans major e-commerce foray

: American luggage major Samsonite is planning a major e-commerce play in India to leverage on the growing appetite of consumers to shop online. The company will unveil its own e-commerce platform in India shortly, a company official said.

All is brands, including Samsonite, American Tourister, and Kamiliant, which are positioned for various sets of customers at different price points,will be available at the company’s e-commerce site, the official added.

“Globally, Samsonite is making a big investment in e-commerce,” said Anushree Tainwala, Marketing Director, Samsonite South Asia. “Traditionally, we have been operating through third-party websites like Flipkart and Amazon. But in 2017 we will be launching our own website in India,” she said.

Cash-on-delivery included

“Some people want to buy through this channel. Here you will get all our brands. Samsonite is designing country-specific solutions as cash on delivery is typical to India,” Ms. Tainwala said.

Globally, Samsonite has started a pilot in four or five countries which include Australia, the U.K., Hong Kong and Korea and its website for India will go live in 2017, she added. “This year, 15% of our sales came from online. This was from third-party websites. By 2020, half of our sales will come from e-commerce in India as that is the way the customer is moving,” Ms. Tainwala said.

In 2016, the Indian arm saw a turnover of ₹1,200 crore, a growth of 15% over the previous year.

This year, the company has targeted 20-25% growth.

