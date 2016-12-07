Rural India hit most by cash crunch

more-in

Rural India has been severely hit by the lack of cash in circulation since the government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes.

Illustrating this, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) with 25 crore accounts across the country received just about Rs.8,000 crore of fresh currency from November 10 to November 30.

This works out to a little less than Rs.350 per account holder. On November 21, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had asked bankers to set aside Rs.35,000 crore for rural India by December 30 to provide credit to farmers for the Rabi crop season.

Following this, the RBI had also advised banks to ensure adequate cash supply for all RRBs, rural branches of commercial banks and branches located in Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) to enable smooth procurement.

“There has been a skewed distribution of cash between India and Bharat as public sector banks, who are also sponsors of RRBs, are favouring the urban sector till now. Between November 8 and November 30, RRBs’ 25,000 branches and 5,000 ultra-small branches have received just Rs.8,000 crore of fresh currency,” said social economist Madan Diwan, who works with the All India Grameen Bank Workers Organisation and All India Grameen Bank Officers Organisation.

Prompted by repeated pleas to the Centre from RRBs, which had deposits of Rs.3.13 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs.2.06 lakh crore as of March 31, 2016, the central bank recently advised banks to spruce up the distribution plan for bank notes in rural branches.

Perception, fact

“A perception has emerged that banks with currency chests are according priority towards supplying cash to their own bank branches. These banks with currency chests are, therefore, advised to make visible efforts to dispel the perception of unequal allocation among other banks and their own branches,” the RBI said, airing concerns voiced by rural banks as well as private sector banks operating pre-dominantly in urban areas such as Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“What RBI has termed a perception is a fact, and that is what prompted its December 2 directive in the first place,” Mr. Diwan told The Hindu, adding that public sector banks led by State Bank of India, who hold the most currency chests in the country, seem to have transferred maximum cash to urban areas.

Relaxing the withdrawal limit for farmers to Rs.25,000 per week is meaningless as cash supply is inadequate and rural bankers are persuading customers to seek only as much money as is adequate to meet their immediate essential needs, he said.

Shoddy treatment

While a large number of customers in urban India already hold debit or ATM cards, RRBs have issued 4.5 crore Rupay debit cards till date that customers are being encouraged to deploy till the cash crunch subsides. But rural banks have got a shoddy treatment in cash allocation, Mr. Diwan said.

“This is not an implementation issue, but reflects the lack of planning on bankers’ part with respect to ground realities. Sponsor banks control and manage the regional rural banks, but most public sector banks are focused on urban areas and their own customers, while forgetting their responsibility towards suburban and rural customers,” Mr. Diwan said.

The Centre had acceded to the rural bank unions’ demands to allow farmers to buy seeds with old Rs.500 notes and is also considering a demand to raise the credit limit under Kisan credit cards in a bid to compress cash demand for now.

On November 29, the Reserve Bank of India had said the public had withdrawn Rs.2.16 lakh crore from their accounts either over the counter or through ATMs between November 10 and November 27.

“The rural banks are committed to work on digitising the rural economy as the Centre has now indicated a preference for digital payments, and we have been seeking a computer allowance to make that possible,” Mr. Diwan said.