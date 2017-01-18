Business

Rolls Royce to pay €671 million on bribery claims

more-in

Rolls Royce has agreed to pay €671 million to settle bribery and corruption charges brought by authorities in Britain, the U.S. and Brazil. A U.K. High Court judge will examine the deferred prosecution agreement during a public hearing on Tuesday.

The scandal involved intermediaries in overseas markets, including Indonesia and China. Rolls Royce said the “voluntary agreements” will result in the suspension of prosecution.

But Transparency International’s U.K. Executive Director Robert Barrington says individuals should be prosecuted so that the case serves as a deterrent to bribery. He says that “whether or not this settlement is in the public interest, the key individuals responsible for corrupt behaviour must not be allowed to evade justice.” 

Post a Comment
More In Motoring Business
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2017 8:25:19 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Rolls-Royce-to-pay-%E2%82%AC671-million-on-bribery-claims/article17054073.ece

© The Hindu