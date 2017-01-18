Rolls Royce to pay €671 million on bribery claims

more-in

Rolls Royce has agreed to pay €671 million to settle bribery and corruption charges brought by authorities in Britain, the U.S. and Brazil. A U.K. High Court judge will examine the deferred prosecution agreement during a public hearing on Tuesday.

The scandal involved intermediaries in overseas markets, including Indonesia and China. Rolls Royce said the “voluntary agreements” will result in the suspension of prosecution.

But Transparency International’s U.K. Executive Director Robert Barrington says individuals should be prosecuted so that the case serves as a deterrent to bribery. He says that “whether or not this settlement is in the public interest, the key individuals responsible for corrupt behaviour must not be allowed to evade justice.”