Revised India-Cyprus DTAA from April 1

The Centre on Friday said it had completed all the internal procedures to bring the revised India-Cyprus Double Tax Avoidance Agreement into effect from April 1, 2017 and said that India’s blacklisting of Cyprus as a non-cooperative country had also ended.

“A revised agreement between India and Cyprus for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal evasion (DTAA) with respect to taxes on income, along with its protocol, was signed on November 18, 2016 in Nicosia, which will replace the existing DTAA that was signed by two countries on June 13, 1994,” according to an official statement.

Source-based taxation

The revised DTAA will enable source-based taxation of capital gains on shares, except for investments made prior to April 1, 2017. In addition, the double taxation avoidance agreement will also bring into effect updated provisions as per international standards and in accordance with the consistent position of India.

“Both sides have now exchanged notifications intimating the completion of their respective internal procedures for the entry into force of the DTAA, with which the revised DTAA shall come into effect in India in the fiscal years beginning on or after April 1, 2017,” the statement further added. “While grandfathering of existing investments up to March 31, 2017 is available under both the India-Cyprus and India-Mauritius treaties, which is in line with the Government’s position of not making any retroactive amendments, there are a number of notable differences between the two treaties,” Rajesh H. Gandhi, Partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells said.