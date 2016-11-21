RBI relaxes NPA norms to fight cash crunch

CONDITIONS APPLY: The relaxation, which applies to home loans as well, should however not be seen as restructuring of loans,the RBI has clarified. File photo: P.V. Sivakumar

With several small business, farmers and home loan borrowers finding it difficult to service debt following the present cash crunch due to the withdrawal of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 denomination currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday relaxed asset classification norms for banks, which will allow borrowers more time to repay.

Two more months

The central bank has given an additional 2 mon

ths of time before lenders need to classify a loan as non-performing, provided the value of the loan is less than Rs.1 crore. In addition, the relaxation is meant for repayments which are due between November 1 and December 31.

“It has been represented to us that consequent upon withdrawal of the legal tender status of the existing Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, small borrowers may need some more time to repay their loan dues,” RBI said in a notification.

“It has been decided to provide an additional 60 days beyond what is applicable for the concerned regulated entity (RE) for recognition of a loan account as sub-standard,” it added.

Borrowers working capital accounts or crop loans, with any bank where the sanctioned limit whereof is Rs.1 crore or less will be eligible for the relaxation, RBI said. In addition, term loans, both business or personal, including home loans, loans to non-banking companies and micro-lenders by banks, are eligible for the relaxation.

Both banks and NBFCs will get the additional 60 days before they need to classify the loan as NPA.

Positive for NBFCs

“The above move is positive for NBFCs,” said Parag Jariwala, vice president, Institutional Research, Banking and Financial Services, Religare Capital Markets Limited.

“However, in our view, stakeholders were expecting higher relaxation: For example, relaxation of more than 90 days instead of 60 days, as many industries will take time to get out of the mess,” Mr. Jariwala added.

RBI has clarified that the move is a short-term deferment of classification and should not be seen as restructuring of a loan. Banks need to increase provisioning if a loan is restructured.

Separately, RBI has also said holders of overdraft and cash credit accounts, which are operational for the last three months or more, can withdraw up to Rs.50,000 in cash, in a week – in line with current account holders. “Such withdrawals may be disbursed predominantly in Rs.2000 denomination bank notes,” RBI said.

Rs.33,000 cr. worth exchanges

A whopping Rs.5.12 lakh crore has been deposited in the bank accounts between November 10 and November 18, latest data released by the RBI showed. Rs.33,000 crore has been exchanged during this period.

At the same time, Rs.1.03 lakh crore have been withdrawn from the banking system during the period, the central bank said.