Praveen Garg to be the chief of note printing press

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which decides on appointments to several top posts under the Government of India, headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night approved the proposal for giving additional charge of the post of Chief Managing Director and Director (Finance) of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India to the CA-turned IAS Praveen Garg.The appointment is crucial coming as it does at a juncture when the country has been rocked by currency crisis following the decision of the Prime Minister to ban Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes with effect from November 8. The Madhya Pradesh cadre officer is currently a joint secretary in the department of economic affairs (DEA). — B.Muralidhar Reddy