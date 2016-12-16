Practo buys healthcare analytics firm Enlightiks

more-in

Healthcare tech company Practo said it had acquired data analytics firm Enlightiks for an undisclosed amount. Enlightiks, which has offices in California and Bengaluru, provides business intelligence to customers such as Apollo Sugar Clinics and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The company mainly provides a predictive analytics platform called ‘Querent’ that enables corporate executives to optimise their business in real time.“With Querent, we will be able to help CXOs make their enterprises run more efficiently,” said Shashank N.D., Founder and Chief Executive of Practo. He said this is the company’s fifth acquisition. The entire team of 50 people at Enlightiks will now join Practo. — Special Correspondent