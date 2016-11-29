Piramal Fund invests more than Rs.10,000 crore in South

more-in

MUMBAI: Piramal Fund Management (PFM), the financial services arm of Ajay Piramal led- Piramal Group, has surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in aggregate investments in real estate projects in South India, the entity said on Tuesday.

This figure which includes disbursements and sanctioned funds has been achieved in less than 3 years in key markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, a top official said.

While Bengaluru market accounts for 65 per cent of the business, Chennai’s share is 25 per cent and the balance 10 per cent has been invested in the Hyderabad market.

PFM’s three fold strategy to expand its product offerings, its portfolio companies and its geographical reach, has enabled a steady growth of more than 80 per cent CAGR in the last two years, the official added.

Khushru Jijina, Managing Director, PFM said, “We are committed to enabling liquidity in the ecosystem and as markets consolidate, we will extend our partnerships in South India by underwriting multi-city portfolios with existing and new Tier 1 developers.”

“We have consistently increased our exposure across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad over the past few quarters. Consolidation is a healthy sign which will make the end users recognize Tier 1 developer’s track record and execution capabilities,” he added.

He said PFM’s exposure in the south extends across both the residential as well as the commercial segment including a recently introduced flexible Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) product as well as customized funding for plotted land developments.

PFM’s total disbursals and sanctions across India is estimated at Rs 32,000 crore out of which bulk of the money is invested in real estate projects in Mumbai. Besides this investments have gone into projects on Pune and NCR.

