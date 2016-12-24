Payment services to be next game changer

more-in

Telecom companies need to espouse the ‘one digital’ strategy especially after demonetisation to give a push to digitalisation, according to L.V. Sastry, VP & Business Head, Mobile Banking and Commerce, Aircel Ltd, a provider of mobile and broadband services. He dwells upon the next wave of growth in an interview. Edited excerpts:

How has demonetisation been for the telecom companies? Has it helped the industry?

Thankfully, the demonetisation move of the government has come as a boon for telcos who want more and more customers to get used to digital platforms for availing services and paying for them.

Telcos have tried for many years to transition their customers to digital store fronts for availing and paying for services.

Already, a sizeable numbers of payments for telecom recharges and bills are being paid online and digitally. In the next wave of the digital transition, we will see more and more people getting on the digital bandwagon.

Hence, there is no doubt why the telcos are more than enthusiastic in rolling out payment and wallet services.

This, surely, could be the next game-changer as far as customer retention and forging stronger relationships are concerned.

The game has only just begun and it’s a long haul. There is no better player to play this game than the telcos who already have 800 million customers.

Do demonetisation and digitalisation make sense for telecom companies to get involved in mobile wallet and payment solutions?

The epoch-making revolution unleashed in India by the recent announcement of demonetisation and the replacement of high-value notes by the government is being perceived by telcos as the next wave of growth. With over 800 million users already being served and over 200 million of them using mobile wallets, the current drive of the government to push the use of digital and cashless payments is turning out to be a very big fillip to new growth.

Telcos run and service 800 million customer relationships and hence mobile wallet and payment services fit in very well in the ‘one digital strategy’ for telcos.

Is there money to be made? How can telcos ensure digital transition for millions of customers?

While this space has seen hyper-competition with over 25 active wallet service providers, the biggest sweet spot for telcos has been cross-selling financial services.

The government’s move of demonetisation has pushed the financial services agenda within the telcos’ ambit and top telcos are well-placed to play a significant role in making India a ‘less cash’ society with nearly 100 per cent of adult population in India having a relationship with one of the telcos as a customer.

As we have seen over last few weeks, the quantum of discounts and ‘cashbacks’ offered to online customers to use wallet services has been steadily coming down. The actual use cases are coming to light and real-world problems getting tackled. We have seen hoards of merchants now coming to accept small payments due peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and a large number of big merchants coming on board and accepting wallet payments. When we look at daily sundry payments where digital wallet payments can be accepted, they include dairy products makers, newspaper vendors, cable TV partners, quick service restaurant (QSR) chains etc.

What are the key challenges telcos are expected to face in transiting from traditional to digital platforms?

For telcos, the biggest challenge in recent times has been to control churn and add value to existing relationship with the customer. Over the last decade, this relationship was fostered by way of Value-Added Services (VAS), additional talk time, additional data etc.

In the last couple of years, it has been seen that such offers and price-offs are not enough to control the waning of customer loyalty.

Digital payments offer a new kind of VAS service opportunity for telcos to make an even stronger pitch with a stronger bond.

For this to succeed, the telcos need to make the transition of millions of their customers from traditional to digital platforms.

How can a telco add value to existing services and differentiate themselves from their competitors using customer loyalty? The ARPUs (Average Revenues Per User) also need to create a self-sufficient ecosystem?

To succeed in this fast-changing landscape driven primarily by technology disruptions and regulatory innovations, there are three important imperatives for telcos to adopt:

First, telcos need to espouse the one-digital strategy. Today, a customer is confused over multiple digital store fronts and properties from the same brand.

Typically, we have seen that telcos would have one digital customer front for telco services and a different one for financial services.

Many a time, both these businesses within the company are competing with each other for customer attention cross selling services.

So, today, it is very much possible for the customer using the website of the voice services business to make payments and likewise, use a different website of the same brand dealing with wallet services to avail of telco services. There is an urgent need to simplify the life of the customer and integrate these websites in such a manner that they converge into one.

Second, within telcos, there is synergy needed with both the teams working closely and together in such a manner that a customer gets a unified experience and well-knit offers from same brand.

The alignment of people, even rolling into one single functional head as part of one digital strategy, is paramount.

Third, and most important, there is an urgent need for unified processes for customer-facing work-flows such as on-boarding, activation and servicing. Can the telcos on-board a new customer at the same time with the same documentation both for telecom services and wallet services? This is an important process change for telcos. There has been a discussion to allow a unified KYC (know your customer) for both telecom and wallet services. To some extent, this issue is resolved via the e-KYC route of Aadhaar. However, the need for a different set of documentation as mandated by Department of Telecommunication and the RBI separately needs to be done away with. Fortunately again, the widespread seeding of Aadhaar will further help telcos in seamlessly on-boarding customers for both telco services and payment services.