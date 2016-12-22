Now, Snapdeal delivers Rs. 2,000 at your doorstep

At the time of cash delivery, the consumers will need to swipe their ATM card on the PoS machines, which Snapdeal’s courier partners will carry for all such deliveries. Representational picture. | Photo Credit: S. Ramesh Kurup

India’s leading online marketplace Snapdeal launched a pilot service called ‘Cash@Home’ that allows users to order cash and deliver it at the doorstep. In the pilot phase the service is live in Gurugram and Bengaluru users can pay for cash using ATM card.

The service will be extended to other major cities in the coming days. The company said it will update the details as per user feedback and availability of currency notes.

According to a press release, Snapdeal will be using the cash that it receives through Cash on Delivery (CoD) service to operate this facility. The delivery of cash will be done one day after requesting for the service.

“The service is a goodwill gesture by Snapdeal to allow users to easily access cash without having to queue up at their bank or at the ATMs. We will charge a nominal amount of one rupee as convenience fee, which will need to be paid through FreeCharge/through a debit card at the time of booking the order,” the company said in the release.

A user can request Rs. 2000 per booking and any bank’s ATM card can be used to pay for the cash. At the time of cash delivery, the consumers will need to swipe their ATM card on the PoS machines, which Snapdeal’s courier partners will carry for all such deliveries.

“The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs,” said Rohit Bansal, Co-founder, Snapdeal.