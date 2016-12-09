NLC India Q2 net profit declines

more-in

CHENNAI: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd., net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 declined by 16.29 per cent to Rs.440.12 crore against Rs.525.82 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. During the period under review, NLC India posted total sales revenue of Rs.2,056.67 crore compared to Rs.1,718.19 crore in the year-ago period, marking an increase of 19.7 per cent. The drop was due to surrender of power of 722.27 million units by discoms (with an estimated financial impact of Rs.219.30 crore) compared to 115.58 million units (deemed generation) from the corresponding six month of the previous year. In addition, the company’s profit was further impacted due to discharge of Rs.52.66 crore towards one time Voluntarily Retirement compensation, according to a company statement. Lignite production during the second quarter was 69.27 lakh tonnes against 60.21 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of 15 per cent. Similarly, the power generation in the second quarter was 5,254.83 million units against 4,963.47 million units, an increase of 5.9 per cent, the statement said. Shares of NLC India were down by 1.93 per cent to Rs.78.75 in the BSE on Friday. — Special Correspondent