NBFCs stronger, credit share seen rising: CRISIL

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are back in the limelight achieving significant scale and carving out a larger share of systemic credit for themselves. Rating agency Crisil said the short-term impact of demonetisation would be manageable because of access to undrawn lines of credit from banks and liquid assets.The Reserve Bank of India’s move to temporarily relax NPA recognition norms will also provide “some near-term respite.”However, if the disruption faced by NBFCs in cash-intensive businesses prolongs beyond two months, asset quality pressures could manifest, Crisil said in a note.It foresees NBFCs share of overall loans rising 300 basis points to 17.6 per cent in the next three fiscals through 2019.