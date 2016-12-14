Mistry dumped at Tata Teleservices EGM

more-in

In the third successive setback in as many days for the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, shareholders of Tata Teleservices Ltd. voted to remove him from the unlisted company’s board.

“The ordinary resolution was passed unanimously as a result of which Mr. C. P. Mistry has ceased to be a Director and consequently Chairman of the company with immediate effect,” Tata Teleservices said in a statement following an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the telecommunications company at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group.

Also Read Cyrus Mistry vows to continue fight against Tatas

Tata Sons, which holds 36.17 per cent equity stake in Tata Teleservices, had sought an EGM for the removal of Mr. Mistry as director. Several Tata group companies, Japan’s NTT DoCoMo and Siva Industries & Holdings are among some of the other shareholders in Tata Teleservices.

Third company

Shareholders of Tata Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) had earlier this week voted to remove Mr. Mistry from their respective boards. With the outcome of the votes at all three EGMs largely a foregone conclusion given the shareholding patterns, Mr. Mistry had skipped attending the meetings.

A day after being voted out from TCS, Mr. Mistry wrote to shareholders expressing gratitude for their support. “I wish to remind all that polls at shareholder meetings are not a reflection for clamour for office or retribution for the breakdown in the rule of law in the Tata Group in recent weeks.”

Mr. Mistry said data from the poll was significant. “Over 70 per cent of non promoter TCS shareholders either voted against the resolution to remove me or abstained.

“A reported 78 per cent of the votes cast by retail investors was against the resolution to remove me and nearly 43 per cent of the votes cast by institutional investors were against the resolution to remove me.”

Mr. Mistry who is gearing up for a protracted fight at other group firms said, “The voting in TCS is therefore, a strong signal from minority shareholders that the need for governance reform must not go unheeded.”

Signalling he was ready for a battle of attrition, Mr. Mistry said, “I will continue to strive and work at various forums to be the voice for change in the Tata Group, its governance and protection of stakeholders’ rights. The outcome at TCS has only made my resolve to save the heritage of the Tata group stronger, and I will continue to work on the crying need for governance reform.”

Five more group firms have convened EGMs this month, seeking shareholders’ backing to remove Mr. Mistry as director.