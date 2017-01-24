Mistry’s firms seek waiver of shareholding condition

more-in

Cyrus Mistry-led investment firms moved a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) requesting the bench to use its discretion to grant a waiver from the requirement that mandates a minimum 10% of equity shareholding in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

Mr. Mistry’s firms own 18.37% equity stake in Tata Sons but not 10% of issued share capital in Tata Sons.

Desai and Diwanji, advocates for the petitioners in a fresh petition to the NCLT requested the bench to exercise their powers and waive the requirement of Section 244 (A) in the present case so as to enable the petitioners to apply under section 241 for the relief as claimed in the petition. This petition was filed without prejudice to their contention that their petition is maintainable.

The petition was filed in reply to an affidavit by Tata Sons that said that the petition by Mr. Mistry’s firms was not maintainable in the NCLT as the maintainability of the petition is to be decided by the issued share capital of Tata Sons.

According to Tata Sons, its total issued share capital (equity and preference) would aggregate to ₹355 crore while Mr. Mistry’s investment firms’ collective equity and preference share holding is of a face value of ₹7.40 crore translating in 2.17% of the total issued share capital of Tata Sons.

Mr. Mistry’s investment firms claimed that the company’s petition as filed is maintainable and that the firms reserved their right to make legal submissions in this regard.. Last month, Cyrus Investment and another Mistry family-owned firm had moved the tribunal with a plea that Tata Sons was oppressing the rights of minority shareholders and had accused the group of mismanagement.

Mr. Mistry’s family has held shares in Tata Sons since 1965 and his father Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry was a director of Tata Sons between 1980-2004. Cyrus Mistry was nominated as Tata Sons director in 2006 and has been a director since then.

Mr. Mistry was ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons on October 24 and the board appointed Ratan Tata as the interim chairman.