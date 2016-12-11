Ministry asks banks to update customer records on deposits

The central bank said in view of the problem of mounting deposits of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000, it has decided to revive the Guarantee Scheme wherein banks can deposit the notes directly with the offices of RBI under whose jurisdiction they are located. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

The Finance Ministry has asked all the public sector banks and the Indian Banks Association to ensure that deposits of both old notes and the new are properly reflected in customers’ counterfoils.

“In a letter addressed to all the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers/Chairman-cum-Managing Directors of public sector banks and the Chairman, IBA, the Department of Financial Services said maintenance of records regarding deposit of SBN (Specified Bank Notes) and Non-SBN, as the case may be, is essential both in the bank record as well as the customer’s record,” the Ministry said. Though most banks are already providing the correct information to the customers, they must ensure that this is done in 100 per cent of the cases. “All the bank branches in the country must be alerted to reflect correctly the cash deposit in old and new currency and inform the customers about the same,” according to the statement. The Ministry has asked all the heads of the banks to take firm and immediate action if these instructions were not followed scrupulously.

The letter instructs banks to display a prominent sign, including in the local language, requesting customers to fill-up deposit slips clearly indicating old and new currency and the denomination of the notes.The action taken has to be reported to the Department of Financial Services by December 16.