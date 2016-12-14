Mercedes unveils sports car priced at Rs. 74.35 lakh

more-in

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday introduced sports car AMG C43 in India with a price tag of Rs 74.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).“The introduction of the AMG C43 follows our successful product strategy, which emphasises on gradually building up the ‘AMG 43’ portfolio in India,” Michael Jopp, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said.“The Mercedes-AMG C43 is the sixth car unveiled in India this year without a predecessor. This further underscores our strategy of continuously innovating and indulging our patrons with world-class products and services,” he said.The car features a 3 Litre V6 Bi-turbo petrol engine that churns out 367 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0–100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds, the company said.