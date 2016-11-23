Medadvisor to go pan India by end-2017

more-in

Medadvisor, a first-hand healthcare review portal for patients, is planning to raise funds and go pan-India by end 2017.Started by a third-generation entrepreneur Indrajit Kalidasan on the lines of Tripadvisor and Zomato, Medadvisor provides an opportunity for the patients to write an unbiased review about the surgery they had in the recent past. Medadvisor was started on a stealth mode in April 2016. Till date, it has received 1,500 reviews. As of October 2016, the portal covers 3,200 health care service providers such as pharmacies, diagnostic labs and clinics. This facility is currently available for those visiting healthcare service providers in Chennai. Medadvisor will be available pan India by end 2017.

After undergoing a minor surgery in 2014, Mr. Kalidasan was scouting for a patient review portal on lines of Tripadvisor and Zomato. When he could not find it. He thought of starting on his own globally.

“This portal was conceived to enable customers to make informed choices on their healthcare service provider, remove the fear of uncertainty and anxiety before visiting the service provider and enable them to write a review. Patients can give both positive and negative reviews. Negative reviews will be sent to the respective service provider for their reaction. Patients can also grade the health care service provider on various set parameters,” he said.