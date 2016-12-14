Majority of Indian corporates not disaster ready, says survey

more-in

Ninety-six per cent of the corporates in India agree that most the losses from a disaster occur as a direct result of damage to the built environment, lack of foresight and planning, according to a survey by real estate consulting firm CBRE. It said that 75 per cent of the corporates in the country are not disaster-ready. The ‘Disaster Preparedness amongst India Corporates’ survey included over 100 top corporates in the country and over 350 respondents, according to a CBRE statement. It said 97 per cent respondents agreed that periodic audits should made mandatory for all buildings with reference to codal provisions and compliances with a quarterly frequency.— Special Correspondent