Majority of Indian corporates not disaster ready, says survey

Ninety-six per cent of the corporates in India agree that most the losses from a disaster occur as a direct result of damage to the built environment, lack of foresight and planning, according to a survey by real estate consulting firm CBRE. It said that 75 per cent of the corporates in the country are not disaster-ready. The ‘Disaster Preparedness amongst India Corporates’ survey included over 100 top corporates in the country and over 350 respondents, according to a CBRE statement. It said 97 per cent respondents agreed that periodic audits should made mandatory for all buildings with reference to codal provisions and compliances with a quarterly frequency.— Special Correspondent

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016 12:42:04 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Majority-of-Indian-corporates-not-disaster-ready-says-survey/article16806345.ece

