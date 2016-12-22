Loan growth falls below 6%

more-in

Loan growth of commercial banks fell below six per cent year-on-year as withdrawal of bank notes slowed down economic activity which impacted the demand for bank credit. In the beginning of the financial year, bank loans were growing at 10.7 per cent and 7.9 per cent just before the withdrawal of high value notes. According to latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), loans grew by Rs.47,000 crore during the fortnight ended 9 December to Rs.69 lakh crore. On a year-on-year basis, loan growth was 5.75 per cent. Deposit growth was 15.9 per cent y-o-y touching Rs.106 lakh crore. During the fortnight, deposits increased by Rs. 73,522 crore. The deposits grew sharply following demonetisation exercise.

As a result, the credit rate dipped to 69.3 per cent as on December 9, down from 72.7 per cent as on 11 November.

Bankers said the decline in loan growth was anticipated as banks have deployed most of their resources for managing the rush at the branch level.

The sharp rise in deposit growth as compared with loans could lead to widening of the asset-liability mismatch for banks.

“With banks taking centre-stage, again for government’s policy implementation, the business is likely to take a back seat for some time now. Furthermore, such sharp changes in the business mix could impact margins in the interim, and with a lag, create ALM mismatches if the mix does not improve,” broking firm ICICI Securities said in a note to its clients.