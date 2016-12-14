Lawsuit against Wadia’s removal

more-in

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed all parties to be given a copy of the plaint filed by four minority share holders of the Tata Group of companies seeking directions against removal of Nusli Wadia as an independent director from three Tata Group firms.

Justice S.J. Kathawalla was hearing a plaint filed by Janak Mathuradas, Pramila Mathuradas, Yogesh M. Kapadia and Chanda M. Kapadia against the Ministry of Law and Justice, Securities Exchange Board of India, Tata Chemicals Limited, Tata Motors Limited and Tata Steel Limited.

The plaintiffs challenged the removal of Nusli Wadia as independent director from Tata Group firms and asked for an order to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the promoters to abstain from voting on any resolution seeking removal of an independent director at the upcoming Extraordinary General body Meetings (EGMs) of the three companies scheduled to be held from December 21 to 23 this year.

Tata Sons have sought the removal of Mr. Wadia from the boards of three Tata companies under section 169 of the Companies Act, 2013. Under the section, a director may be removed by an ordinary resolution before the expiry of his term and after given an opportunity of being heard. Seeking directions to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the SEBI for orders to restrain a promoter or promoter group from voting on resolutions concerning independent directors, the plaintiffs argued that the court should intervene to allow only public shareholders to vote on the resolution on removal of independent directors.

On Tuesday filed a caveat to ensure no ex-parte degree is passed at the Bombay High Court against Nusli Wadia and Cyrus Mistry. Tata sons also made an application to be heard in the suit and the matter is adjourned to December 16.

A similar petition was filed last week by other shareholders against the removal of Mr. Mistry.