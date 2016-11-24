Kamarajar Port to deploy RFID

Keeping tab: The implementation of RFID system will significantly enhance the security of the port. File photo: Special Arrangement

Kamarajar Port Ltd., (KPL) is all set to implement a full-fledged Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system from November 30 onwards to track movement of men, materials and laden vehicles within its premises on real time basis.

“The implementation of RFID system is one of the initiatives of Ease of Doing Business under the Shipping Ministry. The implementation of it will benefit trade immensely in terms of time and cost reduction.

“Even though some of the major ports have implemented RFID system, we are the first one to have full-fledged system in place to track men, materials and vehicles.

Here, the user can avail single entry or multiple entry passes through online web based request system or they can get it at the entrance,” said a top KPL official.

According to him, on an average, at least 600 people and 400 vehicles enter the port daily and it takes several minutes for vehicles to enter or exit the premises.

The implementation of RFID system will significantly enhance the security of the port, speed up the movement, track each and every movement of men and material across the port and prevent revenue leakage and any malfunction at the gate.

Explaining about the new system, he said: “It is an integrated intelligent system comprising issue of RFID based pass to move and monitor men and materials, for entry and exit of vehicles with boom barriers and flap barriers, automatic vehicle identification with RFID tags and number plate capturing system.”

During April 2016, KPL awarded the Rs.11.82 contract to CMS Computer Ltd., for supply, installation, integration, commissioning and maintenance of RFID system.

Trial runs are on since November 15.

The contractor has already established a live control room for round-the-clock monitoring of the movement of men and vehicles in and out of KPL.

The integration of payment gateway and the display system at the Port entry gates are in progress, he said.