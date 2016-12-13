Business

Jet Airways to make Bengaluru third hub

more-in

Private carrier Jet Airways plans to make Bengaluru International airport the third hub of its operations. The company has already taken eight parking bays in the airport as part of making Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) its major centre of operations in South India. Mumbai and Delhi are its present hubs. “We are seeing more investments in Bengaluru and it is increasingly gaining prominence as a global investment destination resulting in a significant growth in both domestic and international aviation traffic,” said Praveen Iyer, Vice President Commercial India sales, Jet Airways. “The KIA has sufficient infrastructure that we can use and build our network,” he added. Jet Airways daily operates 53 domestic flights from Bengaluru and has carried over 2 million passengers last year. The airline will start its new service to Singapore from Wednesday while its Colombo services will begin from January 5, 2016. Jet Airways already operates two daily flights from Mumbai and Delhi and a daily flight from Chennai to Singapore. — Staff Reporter

Post a Comment
More In Business
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 12:28:14 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Jet-Airways-to-make-Bengaluru-third-hub/article16801404.ece

© The Hindu