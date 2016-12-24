Insurers’ pension products need level playing field with other pension products: Aviva

more-in

NEW DELHI: Pension products offered by insurance companies and regulated by the insurance sector watchdog IRDA need to be placed on a level playing field with the same products offered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), according to Aviva India.

“As long as there is the same level of regulations, regardless of the regulator, then the customer can be secure about his choice,” Trevor Bull, MD and CEO of Aviva India told The Hindu in an interview. “But at the moment, the insurance sector is disadvantaged. For example, for us, it is compulsory that we provide one-third of the accrued amount as a lump sum. The rest must be as an annuity.”

“In addition, the amount of withdrawal allowed under PFRDA pension products varies by age. The National Pension Scheme (NPS) withdrawal rules are age-based. At 60, the withdrawal limit is something, and at 65 it is something else. It increases with age. For life insurance products, this is a set limit. You cannot withdraw more than one-third, and the balance you have to put in annuities.”

Under NPS, only 40 per cent of the accumulated sum has to be in the form of annuities with the remaining sum eligible to be withdrawn as a lump sum, if the withdrawal is at the time of superannuation.

In addition, NPS customers can buy annuities from the provider of their choice, Mr Bull added, but in life insurance pension products, the customer has to buy annuities from the same company, which limits their options.

The issue of different rules for different products arises because, while the PFRDA regulates the majority of pension products, it does not have jurisdiction over pension products issued by mutual funds (regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India) and those issued by insurance companies (regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority).

During an interview earlier in the year, PFRDA Chairman Hemant Contractor had told The Hindu that a committee had been formed under the Department of Financial Services of the Ministry of Finance to look into bringing all companies issuing pension products under the purview of the PFRDA.

Regarding the insurance market in India, Mr Bull said that though certain players have witnessed recent growth, it cannot be said that the overall industry was seeing a recovery.

“The industry itself has gone in a decline in terms of new business since 2010-11,” Mr Bull said. “Last year, there was an increase, but for selected players. It was the bank-promoted insurance players and the ULIP-linked products that saw growth. Those that don’t have a strong bank partner or promoter were still showing negative growth. So the industry I would say has not got back to an overall growth spurt.”

He also pointed to the ongoing proliferation of smartphones and internet as something that is facilitating a fundamental change in the sector.

“We have a mobile app and a customer portal,” Mr Bull explained. “For a while now, 26 per cent of our existing customers use our customer portal, they transact online. Our online portal accounts for more traffic for transactions of certain types than walk-in customers and phone calls combined.”