Infosys invests Rs. 31.6 crore in Stellaris

BENGALURU: India’s second largest IT services company Infosys said it has signed a definitive agreement with Stellaris Venture Partners to invest Rs.31.6 crore as a limited partner. The investment will be made from the $500 million Innovation Fund Infosys had created to invest in early stage start-ups specialised in areas like artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing among others. Infosys Stellaris Venture Partners is an India-based venture capital fund that invests in early stage ventures. “This investment is towards the first close of Stellaris’ fund,” said Infosys in the statement. Stellaris Venture Partners founded by Alok Goyal, Rahul Chowdhri and Ritesh Banglani has offices in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR. The fresh funding from the Bengaluru-based company is followed by a recent funding by it on Friday. Infosys had made an investment of Danish krone (DKK)149,20,000 (about Rs $2.1 million) in Danish startup UNSILO from its Innovation Fund. — Staff Reporter