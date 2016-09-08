Education-tech startup Byju’s has raised $50 million (about Rs 332 crore) led by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). This is the first Asian investment from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative – which is the philanthropic arm created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan in 2015. The initiative finances non-profit organisations, makes private investments and participates in policy debates focussed on making the world a better place. The Bengaluru-based company has so far raised about $150 million in various rounds of funding. The fresh tranche of funding comes five months after it closed a $75 million (around Rs 495 crore) round from Sequoia and Sofina.

