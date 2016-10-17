Self-drive car rental company Zoomcar is increasingly looking at the ‘marketplace model’ for revamping its fleet of cars on offer. Called ZAP, this model was launched in early 2016, allowing individuals to purchase vehicles on behalf of Zoomcar and list it for use during its idle periods. The company would share profits with the owners.

“Zoomcar expects this marketplace model to account for over 50 per cent of its overall vehicle inventory by early 2017 when it would have about 3,000 vehicles,” Founder and CEO Greg Morgan said. It is also aiming to generate about 50 per cent of its revenue from this segment.

The company will use its recently closed $ 24 million funding led by Ford Smart Mobility LLC, to expand its fleet to more than 25,000 across across 25 cities by 2018, he said.

He said that out of the present 2,000 vehicles, 50 per cent were in the compact segment and the rest were SUVs. Only a miniscule portion were luxury vehicles. The fleet will expand to 3,000 by 2017.

Mr. Moran said the company would soon become profitable. The base rental rate is Rs.60 per hour which increases on weekends and festive periods. Average utilisation is 70 per cent, he said.