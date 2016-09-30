Digital payments platform Zeta is planning to invest $25 million in the next financial year to increase its product portfolio.

The company announced the introduction of its three new digital solutions as part of its tax-compliant benefits product portfolio.

“We have committed $19 million capital into Zeta in two rounds. We have planned a serious push as far as marketing is concerned. We will see investment of $25 million in the current and next fiscal, which will be used to scale up business,” said Zeta CEO and co-founder Bhavin Turakhia.

The company’s e-solutions offer tax savings to employees as per legal provisions on fuel reimbursements or allowances, mobile phone and Internet bill reimbursements and books and periodicals reimbursements.The HR managers can credit grants to all employees using a MasterCard-powered physical Super Card, an NFC-enabled sticker- Super Tag or the Zeta app. Zeta’s cloud-based solution enables companies send grants to employees instantly via a digital dashboard.According to the company, more than 300 corporates ranging from start-ups to conglomerates across industries are using its solutions.