RPG Group company Zensar Technologies on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.K.-based Foolproof and its three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and one wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore for an undisclosed amount. Through the buyout, Zenar is planning to strengthen its digital business. Under the terms of the agreement, Foolproof will become the wholly-owned subsidiary of Zensar Technologies (UK) Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. On completion of the deal, Foolproof will operate under its own brand name and will continue to be managed by its founders Peter Ballard and Tom Wood. — Staff Reporter
Updated: November 3, 2016 01:42 IST
Zensar Technologies buys U.K’s Foolproof
