Private sector lender Yes Bank’s net profit rose 31.3 per cent to to Rs.801.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30 due to healthy growth in both interest and non-interest income

While the net interest income – the difference between income earned and expended – grew by 30.5 per cent to Rs.1446.2 crore, non-interest income growth was 43.6 per cent at Rs.887.9 crore during the period under review.

Aided by increase of low cost deposits, the net interest margin of the bank expanded 10 basis points to 3.4 per cent, year-on-year. The share of current and savings account (Casa) deposit in total deposits increased to 30.3 per cent, from 25.5 per cent a year ago. Casa deposit growth was 53.2 per cent, year-on-year.

The bank reported rise in both gross and net non-performing assets. The gross NPA increased to 0.83 per cent from 0.61 per cent while net NPA rose to 0.29 per cent from 0.20 per cent on a year-on-year basis.