India Yamaha Motor today reported a 22 per cent increase in domestic sales at 86,428 units in October.

The two-wheeler maker had sold 70,812 units in the same month a year ago, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

“October started with a positive sentiment for the two-wheeler industry. We continue to build on the growth momentum by reaching 86,428 units of sale during this festive season. Additionally, good monsoon has also added growth to the sales this time,” Yamaha Motor India Sales VP (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said.

He expressed hope that the ongoing festive season would add to the sales as this was the most awaited period in the whole year by both buyers and sellers.