WNS Global Services a business process management company, raised its revenue growth guidance to 12 per cent in constant currency terms for the full year ending March 2017 as it expects more orders. Revenue less repair payments is expected to be between $551 million and $567 million, up from $531.0 million in fiscal 2016, the company said after its board meeting on Thursday. Solid sales pipeline has also prompted the company to increase the guidance.

WNS on Thursday reported net revenue of $143.7 million, up 16 per cent from the same period last year on a constant currency basis. The company reported adjusted net income of $22 million. It added six new clients in the quarter, expanded 11 relationships and renewed 14 contracts. Its operating margin was at 19.8 per cent up 8 per cent sequentially.

Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services said: “Our revenue growth and deal pipeline remain strong and broad-based across verticals, services and geographies.”