India’s third largest IT services company Wipro on Wednesday said it has won an IT contract from one of Norway’s largest transportation entities, the NSB Group. The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

As part of the three-year agreement, Wipro will implement its Boundary-less Datacenter (BLDC) and workspace solutions and utilise its delivery framework to deliver services which will help NSB variablise their IT operations, according to a company statement.

The Wipro-enabled IT infrastructure services will enable NSB to achieve greater flexibility, scalability, cost efficiency and offer an enhanced end-user experience, the company said in the statement.