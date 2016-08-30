Wipro Ltd. and Stibo Systems, a global leader in multi-domain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announced a partnership that will see the two companies collaborate to offer MDM solutions.
This partnership is aimed at building trustworthy data foundations to help joint customers derive accurate insights as they embrace digital transformation.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.