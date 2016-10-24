Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, 48, was on Monday removed as the Chairman of Tata Sons, in a surprise move.

He was made the Chairman of the company in December 2012 after its previous Chairman, Ratan Tata, formally retired.

He was the sixth chairman of the group and the only the second chairman who did not carry the Tata name, after Nowroji Saklatwala.

Before this, he was the Managing Director of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He was also on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the Tata Group.

Mr. Mistry is the youngest son of construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry, who also owns a significant stake in the group. He is a graduate of civil engineering from Imperial College of London, and has a Master of Science in Management from the London Business School.