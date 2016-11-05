Wheels India Ltd has reported a 41 per cent rise in its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 at Rs.13.07 crore, up from Rs.9.27 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. Revenue grew by 5.41 per cent to Rs.546 crore for the quarter under review (Rs.518 crore).

Addressing the press, Srivats Ram, Managing Director, said there was a slowdown in the commercial vehicle business in the second quarter.

However, the non-wheel business contributed to the company’s growth in sales and profitability. He expected the revenue in the second-half to be in line with the first-half. The export business, which depended on the global demand for agricultural and construction equipment wheels, declined due to cyclical downturn in these businesses globally and formed 16 per cent of the sales, he said

Fielding a range of questions, he said that tractor segment had been holding up after two years of slowdown and had seen close to double-digit growth. “Air suspension is definitely a big growth area for us. Half the volume growth in the first-half has been from air suspension segment. Within that, lift axle, where we began production in the second-half of last year, has done well and is expected to continue to do well into the second- half of this year,” he added.

Wheels India, he said, would be be investing around Rs.75 crore this year. This would include a significant investment in capacity expansion both for aluminium wheels as well as wind energy components. This should reflect in higher volumes next year, he said. “We are expanding aluminium wheels capacity by 25 per cent. In the wind segment, revenues are likely to increase by 15 per cent next year,” he added.

To a question, he said the company was also focusing on non-wheels business as an area of growth. “More than 50 per cent of the top line growth in the first-half has come from non-wheels business,” he said. If not for the de-growth in exports, the company, he said, would have grown even higher in the first-half. “Next year, we expect exports to grow as a result of the demand for aluminium wheels,” he said.